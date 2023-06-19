 
Monday Jun 19, 2023
Web Desk

Sarah Jessica Parker breaks silence on Kim Cattrall's surprise return in 'And Just Like That'

The feud between Sex and the City Stars is taking surprising turns every day as Sarah Jessica Parker being the latest to enter the arena with her first public comments about Kim Cattrall’s surprise return in And Just Like That.

According to Daily Mail, Jessica Parker while expressing her thoughts about Cattrall’s surprise said that Kim’s reprising her role as "Samantha Jones" was nostalgic and joyful.

Sarah, who plays "Carrie Bradshaw" in the show, stated that they have approached the characters that hadn’t been around very thoughtfully. 

"It's exciting, fun, and nostalgic when actors are invited back on the show." Jessica said. 

She expressed, “More than just nostalgic, it's been a lot of joy.”

Cattrall was not in contact with any of the cast members of And Just Like That. Her cameo was filmed by HBO Max executives towards the end of season 2.

Daily Mail also reported the remarks from another cast member, Kristin Davis. 

Davis plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt in the series. She diminished all the hopes of any further reunion of the Sex and the City cast.

Davis stated that fans were missing Samantha because she was a great character. So, the team thought to let fans enjoy a little bit of her character.

The uneasy relationship between Cattrall and Jessica Parker had been a source of controversy with Cattrall taking the feud into public domain in 2018 after Jessica shared condolences over the death of Cattrall's brother.

Cattrall passed harsh remarks about Jessica calling her a “cruel” individual. She also expressed that Jessica was not her friend. 

