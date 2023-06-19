Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘the old school royal playbook’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should ‘move back to the old ways of doing things’ and start ‘giving back the same way’.

Good Morning Britain royal correspondent Jack Royston issued these claims and thoughts.

He started the converastion off by urging Prince Harry and Meghan Markle against complaining.

So much so that he warned, “If they are going to pull this back they need to go on a journey of self-discovery where they accept that they have got some massive things wrong.”

He also went on to note that the couple can “still do the old school royal thing of giving back” in a way “that doesn't look like it's all about them.”

These claims have come shortly after royal commentator Kinsey Schofield accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of “unleashing too much too soon.”

At the time she told TalkTV, “I think if there would have been a drip method that people wouldn’t feel overwhelmed by”.