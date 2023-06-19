 
Monday Jun 19, 2023
Web Desk

Meghan Markle has ‘became much more royal than she’d like to admit’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘right now seeing their ‘brand Sussex is drying up’ like a prune

Royal commentator Meghan McCain made these admissions about Prince Harry.

She started the converastion off by bashing Prince Harry’s inability to hack it in the adult world and shifted to Meghan Markle, all while admitting, “what ever happened to the hard-working actress who was raised on $4.99 salads, who took ‘all the odds-and-ends jobs’ to help pay the bills, who wrote letters to Hillary Clinton campaigning for social justice aged 11?”

According to the Daily Mail, “Perhaps she became much more royal than she’d like to admit,” McCain admitted.

“But here’s the hard truth,” she also added before admitting, “after countless tell-all interviews, talk-show appearances, misery memoirs, Netflix whine-a-thons and – yes – pointless podcasts, public interest in Brand Sussex is drying up.”

But “there were early signs that this would happen,” from long ago. 

