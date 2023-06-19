Prince Harry ‘can never hack it’ in the adult world: ‘Not made for it’

Experts believe Prince Harry had no business demanding freedom from royal life because he has absolutely no sense of preparation to handle the “rigors of the adult world.”



Royal commentator Meghan McCain made these admissions about Prince Harry.

She started her chat by pointing out, “It was telling earlier this month when the petulant prince appeared in a UK courtroom and admitted that he was not aware of ‘any evidence’ to support his claims that he had been hacked by a British tabloid, but that he would nonetheless feel a sense of ‘injustice’ if he did not win his case.”

According to the Daily Mail, “The defense accused him of being ‘in the land of total speculation’,” once they saw through him.

In the end, Ms McCain believes, “No matter what Harry says of his newfound freedom, it’s clear he was never properly prepared for the rigors of the adult world.”