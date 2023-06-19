 
Monday Jun 19, 2023
Meghan Markle didn’t know ‘how much of a hard gig Spotify is’

Experts believe Spotify’s decision to back out comes because Meghan Markle “didn't know how much of a hard gig it would be.”

Famed commentator Meghan McCain issued these claims and revelations.

The converastion arose once Ms McCain hypothized the possibility that Spotify’s farewell has “perhaps this has all come as something of a shock” for the woman who has ‘legions of Sussex Super-fans’.

According to the Daily Mail, she questioned, “Perhaps she thought that Spotify would be tripping over itself to cut her another fat check to re-tread the same old victim/activist cliches in a carbon-copy second series of Archetypes.”

“That legions of Sussex Super-fans would be all to happy to tune in for more mindless chatter with Paris Hilton about the word ‘bimbo’ and ‘padding in your bra’, or cod-intellectual babbling about the ‘duality of diva’ with Mariah Carey.”

“Or perhaps she just didn't know how much of a hard gig it would be,” she also postulated before concluding. 

