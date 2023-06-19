Insiders spill the beans on Meghan's Archetypes podcast

Industry insiders are spilling the beans on Meghan Marke's Archetype podcast.

Citing her episode with Mariah Carey, a source said Meghan Markle getting offended when called diva by the singer spoke volumes about her sense of humor, although she tried hard to sound smart.

The source said that Meghan had usual diva behavior and was allegedly rude to the crew and those beneath her including some of the cast.

A source who worked in the building where Meghan and her team filmed in a lot claimed he saw the Duchess being rude to someone on the set.

The multi-million-dollar deal that a media group run by Britain´s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle has had with streaming giant Spotify is ending by mutual agreement, the two parties said Thursday.

The couple have produced just one series under their Archewell Audio podcast imprint since inking the agreement in 2020 for a reported $20 million.

That show, Markle´s "Archetypes," has topped podcast charts for the outlet in a number of markets, with listeners flocking to her discussions with influential women.

But the two sides said in a joint statement that the deal is coming to an end.