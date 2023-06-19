Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'falling on hard times' after being 'dumped' by Spotify

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem in trouble after Spotify axed the Sussexes' Archetypes podcast, which could see the the couple lose out on a whopping £18 million.



Liz Storer, Sky News host, has shared her opinion on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's condition after being dumped by the audio streaming giant.

She claimed that Meghan and Harry are "falling on hard times" after being "dumped" by Spotify.



"The ginger and the whinger are falling on hard times, the Sussexes are hitting the skids,” Ms Storer said.



Joe Hildebrand , The Daily Telegraph columnist, has also slammed Harry and Meghan or having no talent after a Spotify executive called out the the couple for being “grifters”.



The California-based duo are reportedly in tense and using Hollywood contacts to reinvent themselves to cope with likely financial crises they could face in future.



The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly undergoing a major 'rebrand' in Hollywood which could see Meghan sign a mega deal with Dior.



If the Duchess signs with the French Fashion House, she'll join a workforce of big stars like Johnny Depp, Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence.

Royal expert Angela Levin, reacting to reports about Harry's wife' new expected deal, tweeted: "If Meghan becomes Duchess Dior she won't want a moaner around her."



As per reports, Meghan's Hollywood team has leapt into action to reinvent her image after Spotify axed the Sussexes' Archetypes podcast - which could see the Duchess lose out on a whopping £18 million.



A Spotify insider told Variety that the company dropped the couple because they had made just one programme in three years.