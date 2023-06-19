Lizzo flaunts confidence in stylish midriff-baring crop top

Lizzo confidently embraced her body and fashion choices as she enjoyed a late dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood, California, on Friday night.

The 35-year-old singer, known for her empowering anthem "Good as Hell," donned a captivating ensemble from her own shapewear brand, Yitty.

Her attire consisted of a stylish black long-sleeved crop top that tastefully revealed her midriff, complemented by a white mini skirt that beautifully showcased her legs. To complete the cool look, Lizzo accessorized with a black-and-white purse and sported Converse sneakers.

This bold fashion statement comes in the wake of recent criticisms about her weight loss, which Lizzo confidently addressed and shut down.