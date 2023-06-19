Why Queen Elizabeth II funeral details can cause 'national security threat' in UK?

Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last in 2022 and was sent to her final abode in an high profile funeral.



While the day was televised on the national television, details from the final rites are still kept secret for the safety of the Royal Family, notes police.

Birmingham Live spoke to Police chiefs in the West Midlands and discovered how revealing the secret from the day could cause a national security threat.

"This is the cost of the Queen's funeral in general – based on a cost code. This is over the ten-day period, and not in relation to specific events," the police member notes, confirming an approximate spend of £1.5 million



The force said: "Personal protection is provided to a number of people where it is in the national interest or where intelligence (information) suggests protection is necessary.



"Specific protection arrangements are applied in order to safeguard national security by ensuring that appropriate safety and security is provided to key figures such as the King and the Prime Minister. The disclosure of information that undermines security operations would ultimately increase the risk of harm to those afforded personal protection and to the general public within that vicinity.

They added: "By providing costs of different specific events, this allows individuals to possible identify with other information in the public domain the numbers of officers assigned to the event, it also shows the possible importance of the protection provided for this part of the activity due to the amount of money that was spent."

It added: "The security of the country is of paramount importance and the police service will not divulge information if it is considered harmful, if to do so would place the safety of any individual in receipt of protection at risk or undermine national security."

The policeman added: "There is a very strong public interest in safeguarding both national security and the integrity of police investigations and operations in the highly sensitive area of terrorism prevention."