Michael Jackson's Neverland statues up for sale

American pop music icon Michael Jackson’s statues are being resold. The statues displayed at Neverland Ranch are being sold as individual pieces instead of a package deal.

According to TMZ, the demand for the entire collection of statues was dropped by the private collector, who owns 28 pieces from pop sensation’s collection.

The collector has issued an asking price of 2.5 million USD.

One statue from Bronze category of Michael Jackson statues titled as Kids and Tree Swing is up for sale with demanding price of USD 150,000.

Statues along with their shipping cost more than five figures.

The several pieces from collection includes depictions of children including “Follow the leader.”

As per TMZ, some potential buyers who showed interest when the statues were put up for sale earlier as a package deal costing USD 2.5 million never closed the deal.

Dubai’s Noble Art Lovers expressed hope that separate selling of pieces will allow more people to get their favorite pieces.

Some statues that would only be sold in pairs includes Malachite Candelabra (USD 500K) and Gloria Victis because they were bought in pairs by MJ.