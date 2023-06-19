 
Monday Jun 19, 2023
Meghan Markle 'silly podcast' will be forgotten if Dior deal cracks: Expert

Meghan Markle could brush all of her career failures under the carpet with her Dior deal.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is tipped to sign a bling deal with the fashion house, is currently under the process of "negotiation".

Experts suggest that the designer could be a golden chance for the Duchess of Sussex to reinvent herself, noting: "It is easier to be a clothes horse than an issues warrior".

He said: "They are more comfortable in this world. Style over substance. It does seem to be a series of weird coincidences: 

According to another Beverly Hills socialite, Meghan "is all anyone is talking about" and "there have been rumours for weeks that she's going to sign a deal with Dior which has put the gossip mill into overdrive.

They said: "If she pulls that off, then no one will remember that her silly little podcast got cancelled after one season. It might be a shock to everyone else but we've been working on rebranding Meghan for weeks."

This comes as rumours suggest Prince Harry is also going to join his wife in the new venture.

