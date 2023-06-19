 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears mother fixing 'mess' created in family, wants 'reconciliation'

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 19, 2023

Britney Spears' mother, Lynne Spears, is adamant on bringing her family back together.

In an attempt to have reconciliation in between the popstar and younger daughter Jamie Lynn Spears, a source reveals that the 68-year-old is urging a meeting.

“Lynne is begging Britney to make amends with her sister, Jamie Lynn, now,” a source told the Daily Mail Monday.

“They are both leaning toward a yes. Lynne knows that Britney does miss her sister, and she told her that the feeling is obviously mutual.”

However, Britney wants her younger sister to step up an extend an apology for her past injustices.

“Britney still feels that Jamie Lynn is the one who messed up, and if they are going to meet, she would need to come to her and not vice versa,” the source told the outlet.

In the meantime, the Lynne is “figuring out now how to make this happen,” according to the report, and is “not going to rest until everything is perfect again” between the family.

“Lynne knows that it still will take time to get back on the same page and fall into all the right places their relationship needs to be,” the second source explains to Daily Mail.

“With all of the drama that they have dealt with in the last couple of years with each other, Lynne’s recent meeting with Britney was a promising step in the right direction for better days ahead,” the insider said.

The mother-of-two is putting “100 percent effort” to get her daughters back together.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William unveils grand plan for his royal estates

Prince William unveils grand plan for his royal estates
Prince William's tactics suggest he wants King Charles to abdicate

Prince William's tactics suggest he wants King Charles to abdicate

Royal family shares delightful moments from Garter Day ceremony

Royal family shares delightful moments from Garter Day ceremony
US tabloid claiming to expose Meghan's secret past hits newsstands

US tabloid claiming to expose Meghan's secret past hits newsstands
Man who threw phone at Bebe Rexha’s face gets arrested! video

Man who threw phone at Bebe Rexha’s face gets arrested!
Prince William opens up on feud with younger brother Harry

Prince William opens up on feud with younger brother Harry
Aaron Taylor-Johnson steps out with wife Sam as he debuts new look

Aaron Taylor-Johnson steps out with wife Sam as he debuts new look
BTS members V, Jungkook, others set to enlist in military by end of year

BTS members V, Jungkook, others set to enlist in military by end of year
Kate Middleton publicly expresses her feelings for husband Prince William at big event

Kate Middleton publicly expresses her feelings for husband Prince William at big event
Kate Middleton excluded from royal ceremony

Kate Middleton excluded from royal ceremony

What made The Weeknd say yes to ‘The Idol’? Co-creator spills beans video

What made The Weeknd say yes to ‘The Idol’? Co-creator spills beans
Prince Harry tipped to join Meghan Markle’s bombshell Dior deal video

Prince Harry tipped to join Meghan Markle’s bombshell Dior deal
Meghan Markle 'silly podcast' will be forgotten if Dior deal cracks: Expert video

Meghan Markle 'silly podcast' will be forgotten if Dior deal cracks: Expert
Michael Jackson's Neverland statues up for sale

Michael Jackson's Neverland statues up for sale
Henry Cavill gets chocked up as he bids farewell to ‘The Witcher’ cast video

Henry Cavill gets chocked up as he bids farewell to ‘The Witcher’ cast
Jennifer Lopez dubbed 'cringe' for Ben Affleck 'shower picture' on Father's Day video

Jennifer Lopez dubbed 'cringe' for Ben Affleck 'shower picture' on Father's Day
'Daliland' filmmaker Mary Harron loves working on troubled geniuses

'Daliland' filmmaker Mary Harron loves working on troubled geniuses
Prince William, Kate Middleton steal show as they join King Charles for historic ceremony

Prince William, Kate Middleton steal show as they join King Charles for historic ceremony
Meghan Markle has ‘became much more royal than she’d like to admit’ video

Meghan Markle has ‘became much more royal than she’d like to admit’
Meghan Markle sent Prince Harry between 'rock and a hard place' with pressure

Meghan Markle sent Prince Harry between 'rock and a hard place' with pressure
Paris Jackson shares rare photo with late father Michael Jackson on Father's Day

Paris Jackson shares rare photo with late father Michael Jackson on Father's Day