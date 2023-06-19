Britney Spears mother fixing 'mess' created in family, wants 'reconciliation'

Britney Spears' mother, Lynne Spears, is adamant on bringing her family back together.



In an attempt to have reconciliation in between the popstar and younger daughter Jamie Lynn Spears, a source reveals that the 68-year-old is urging a meeting.

“Lynne is begging Britney to make amends with her sister, Jamie Lynn, now,” a source told the Daily Mail Monday.

“They are both leaning toward a yes. Lynne knows that Britney does miss her sister, and she told her that the feeling is obviously mutual.”

However, Britney wants her younger sister to step up an extend an apology for her past injustices.

“Britney still feels that Jamie Lynn is the one who messed up, and if they are going to meet, she would need to come to her and not vice versa,” the source told the outlet.



In the meantime, the Lynne is “figuring out now how to make this happen,” according to the report, and is “not going to rest until everything is perfect again” between the family.



“Lynne knows that it still will take time to get back on the same page and fall into all the right places their relationship needs to be,” the second source explains to Daily Mail.



“With all of the drama that they have dealt with in the last couple of years with each other, Lynne’s recent meeting with Britney was a promising step in the right direction for better days ahead,” the insider said.



The mother-of-two is putting “100 percent effort” to get her daughters back together.

