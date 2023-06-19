 
Monday Jun 19, 2023
Kate Middleton publicly expresses her feelings for husband Prince William at big event

Kate Middleton and Prince William seemingly looked at each other like a couple who rekindled their romance after a brief split during a historic ceremony at St George's Chapel on Monday.

The Princess of Wales appeared showing her love to her husband as she gushingly looked at the smart prince who was looking like a fresh graduate in stunning uniform.

Prince William was all smiles as he took part in an annual royal tradition for the first time as heir to the throne. He wore ostrich feather hats as he joined his father King Charles III at the Most Noble Order of the Garter Ceremony.

William's wife could not control her emotions, and adoringly looked her cute husband to express feelings for him. The Prince of Wales was all over the moon to have such cute response from her sweet wife.

King Charles III's eldest son was looking gorgeous as a fresh graduate who gives smile after showing academic excellence.

Catherine, Princess of Wales waved as she joined the King and Queen to attend the event. Kate dazzled in a hat complete with white ostrich and black heron feathers as well as a dark blue velvet robe. She rocked black and white polka dot outfit for the event.

