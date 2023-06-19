Aaron Taylor-Johnson steps out with wife Sam as he debuts new look

Aaron Taylor-Johnson debuts new look for summer as he gets rid of his thick sideburns

On Monday, Aaron Taylor-Johnson debuted his sophisticated new appearance after getting rid of his thick sideburns and braided hair for a more polished hairstyle.

The 32-year-old actor allowed his locks to flow freely after grooming his beard and filling in his mustache.

While out for a walk with his wife Sam, 56, to whom he has been married for 11 years, Aaron Taylor-Johnson revealed his new hairstyle.

The couple seemed to be enjoying the warm weather in London and appeared to be in good spirits. With his latest makeover, Aaron looked more recognizable than before, as his previous style had made him almost unrecognizable.

The Bullet Train actor opted for a relaxed look, wearing blue denim jeans and a brown T-shirt to complement his new hairstyle.

He completed his outfit by donning a pair of Birkenstock shoes and accessorizing with a gold chain around his neck and a silver watch on his wrist.

Sam Taylor-Johnson, who directed Fifty Shades of Grey, was dressed in a relaxed manner, wearing a blue denim midi skirt and a plain white T-shirt. She completed her outfit with brown studded sandals and minimal nude makeup.

Aaron and Sam first met in 2008 when Aaron was cast as John Lennon in Nowhere Boy, which was Sam's directorial debut.

The couple has two daughters, aged 11 and 12, together. Additionally, Sam has two daughters from her previous marriage to art mogul Jay Jopling.