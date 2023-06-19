 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Aaron Taylor-Johnson steps out with wife Sam as he debuts new look

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 19, 2023

Aaron Taylor-Johnson debuts new look for summer as he gets rid of his thick sideburns
Aaron Taylor-Johnson debuts new look for summer as he gets rid of his thick sideburns 

On Monday, Aaron Taylor-Johnson debuted his sophisticated new appearance after getting rid of his thick sideburns and braided hair for a more polished hairstyle.

The 32-year-old actor allowed his locks to flow freely after grooming his beard and filling in his mustache.

While out for a walk with his wife Sam, 56, to whom he has been married for 11 years, Aaron Taylor-Johnson revealed his new hairstyle.

The couple seemed to be enjoying the warm weather in London and appeared to be in good spirits. With his latest makeover, Aaron looked more recognizable than before, as his previous style had made him almost unrecognizable.

The Bullet Train actor opted for a relaxed look, wearing blue denim jeans and a brown T-shirt to complement his new hairstyle.

He completed his outfit by donning a pair of Birkenstock shoes and accessorizing with a gold chain around his neck and a silver watch on his wrist.

Sam Taylor-Johnson, who directed Fifty Shades of Grey, was dressed in a relaxed manner, wearing a blue denim midi skirt and a plain white T-shirt. She completed her outfit with brown studded sandals and minimal nude makeup.

Aaron and Sam first met in 2008 when Aaron was cast as John Lennon in Nowhere Boy, which was Sam's directorial debut.

The couple has two daughters, aged 11 and 12, together. Additionally, Sam has two daughters from her previous marriage to art mogul Jay Jopling.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William unveils grand plan for his royal estates

Prince William unveils grand plan for his royal estates
Prince William's tactics suggest he wants King Charles to abdicate

Prince William's tactics suggest he wants King Charles to abdicate

Royal family shares delightful moments from Garter Day ceremony

Royal family shares delightful moments from Garter Day ceremony
US tabloid claiming to expose Meghan's secret past hits newsstands

US tabloid claiming to expose Meghan's secret past hits newsstands
Man who threw phone at Bebe Rexha’s face gets arrested! video

Man who threw phone at Bebe Rexha’s face gets arrested!
Prince William opens up on feud with younger brother Harry

Prince William opens up on feud with younger brother Harry
BTS members V, Jungkook, others set to enlist in military by end of year

BTS members V, Jungkook, others set to enlist in military by end of year
Kate Middleton publicly expresses her feelings for husband Prince William at big event

Kate Middleton publicly expresses her feelings for husband Prince William at big event
Kate Middleton excluded from royal ceremony

Kate Middleton excluded from royal ceremony

What made The Weeknd say yes to ‘The Idol’? Co-creator spills beans video

What made The Weeknd say yes to ‘The Idol’? Co-creator spills beans
Britney Spears mother fixing 'mess' created in family, wants 'reconciliation' video

Britney Spears mother fixing 'mess' created in family, wants 'reconciliation'
Prince Harry tipped to join Meghan Markle’s bombshell Dior deal video

Prince Harry tipped to join Meghan Markle’s bombshell Dior deal
Meghan Markle 'silly podcast' will be forgotten if Dior deal cracks: Expert video

Meghan Markle 'silly podcast' will be forgotten if Dior deal cracks: Expert
Michael Jackson's Neverland statues up for sale

Michael Jackson's Neverland statues up for sale
Henry Cavill gets chocked up as he bids farewell to ‘The Witcher’ cast video

Henry Cavill gets chocked up as he bids farewell to ‘The Witcher’ cast
Jennifer Lopez dubbed 'cringe' for Ben Affleck 'shower picture' on Father's Day video

Jennifer Lopez dubbed 'cringe' for Ben Affleck 'shower picture' on Father's Day
'Daliland' filmmaker Mary Harron loves working on troubled geniuses

'Daliland' filmmaker Mary Harron loves working on troubled geniuses
Prince William, Kate Middleton steal show as they join King Charles for historic ceremony

Prince William, Kate Middleton steal show as they join King Charles for historic ceremony
Meghan Markle has ‘became much more royal than she’d like to admit’ video

Meghan Markle has ‘became much more royal than she’d like to admit’
Meghan Markle sent Prince Harry between 'rock and a hard place' with pressure

Meghan Markle sent Prince Harry between 'rock and a hard place' with pressure
Paris Jackson shares rare photo with late father Michael Jackson on Father's Day

Paris Jackson shares rare photo with late father Michael Jackson on Father's Day