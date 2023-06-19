 
Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William unveils grand plan for his royal estates

Prince William has revealed that he has grand plans for the land he owns as the Duke of Cornwall.

The Prince of Wales sat down for a wide-ranging chat with The Times over the weekend about the UK’s living crisis, and shared that he has plans of turning his 130,000-acre Duchy of Cornwall estate to public housing.

William, father to three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, with his wife Kate Middleton, unveiled his public housing campaign during the interview in which he shared how he hopes to delve deeper into the issue with his children.

“When we were in London, driving backwards and forwards, we regularly used to see people sitting outside supermarkets, and we’d talk about it,” Prince William revealed.

He further shared how he asked his kids, “Why are they here? What’s going on?”.

William then added: “I think it’s in all our interests, it’s the right thing to do, to expose the children, at the right stage in the right dialogue, so they have an understanding.”

“They [will] grow up knowing that, actually: Do you know what? Some of us are very fortunate, some of us need a little bit of a helping hand, some of us need to do a bit more where we can to help others improve their lives,” William continued.

The Prince of Wales explained that as part of his plan to end homelessness in the UK, he will ‘start small’ by establishing social housing on his own lands, and then scale up.

“The key thing is making this sustainable. It’s all very well doing big gestures, but there’s no point if … there’s no future to it,” William said, adding that he is determined to “make a difference … that doesn’t set people up that are homeless for another fall.” 

