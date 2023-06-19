 
'Elemental' fails to fulfill expectations

"Elemental" took in roughly $30 million at U.S. and Canadian box offices over the weekend. 

Days after "Elemental" director Peter Sohn said he feels pressure to deliver a box-office hit, the film had the second-lowest debut in the history of Pixar, the acclaimed studio behind the "Toy Story" franchise, "Finding Nemo" and other classics.

The movie added $15 million overseas for a global total of $45 million from Friday through Sunday.

Variety's report on the films was headlined, "Elemental’ Flops With $29.5 Million in Battle of Box Office Lightweights."

Analysts had predicted that "Elemental" would open with at least $31 million at domestic theaters. The $30 million estimate, which will be finalized on Monday, would rank just ahead of the $29.1 million for 1995's "Toy Story," Pixar's first movie. "Toy Story" became a global blockbuster that spawned multiple hit sequels.

The studio is under pressure to fulfil fans expectations from the movie which was projected to debut with a modest $31 million to $41 million this weekend in the U.S.

The film was inspired by Peter Sohn's appreciation for his Korean immigrant parents, a theme he hoped will resonate with audiences.

