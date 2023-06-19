 
Monday Jun 19, 2023
King Charles, Prince William bar Prince Andrew to attend historic event?

Royal family reportedly left Prince Andrew heartbroken as they did not invite him to attend the Order of the Garter procession.

The Duke of York, who has been a Garter Knight since 2006, is reportedly very upset for not attending the historic event on Monday.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were in high spirits as they led the royal family in the historic Order of the Garter Service and Procession at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

The service was the monarch's first time acting as Sovereign of ‘The Order of the Garter’.

Princess Beatrice and Eugene's father Andrew has reportedly been banned from taking part in the procession once again. 

Last year, it was reported that Charles and the Prince of Wales had lobbied the Queen to prevent Andrew’s appearance due to concerns it would incite public backlash.

Andrew was only permitted to attend the private elements of the day in 2022, with a palace insider saying it was a "family decision".

Royal commentator Ingrid Seward, who is the Editor-in-Chief of Majesty Magazine, told GB News on Monday that Andrew is probably "completely lost" but "unable to do anything" about the snub.

The Order of the Garter is an annual tradition which sees the monarch and the rest of the Royal Family honour the Knights of the Garter at a special event on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Most of the senior working royals are members of the Order of the Garter - with Queen Camilla installed last year by the later Queen Elizabeth. Other people who are selected to be members are those who have contributed to national life or have served the monarch.

