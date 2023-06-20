 
menu menu menu
sports
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

AI software reveals 20,000 abusive social media posts amid 2022 World Cup

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

England vs. France in the quarterfinals saw the biggest spike in abuse at the 2022 World Cup.—Reuters
England vs. France in the quarterfinals saw the biggest spike in abuse at the 2022 World Cup.—Reuters

A recent report released by FIFA reveals that nearly 20,000 abusive social media posts were directed at players, officials, and coaches during the Qatar World Cup in 2022. 

The findings were made possible through the use of monitoring software powered by artificial intelligence (AI). In total, over 20 million posts and comments were meticulously analyzed across various major social media platforms, successfully identifying 306 individuals responsible for sending abusive messages.

FIFA collaborated with the global players' union FIFPro to conduct this comprehensive study. The report emphasises that FIFA will collaborate with law enforcement agencies to compile evidence packs and pursue legal action in cases where abusive messages have crossed criminal thresholds.

The social media protection service (SMPS), the software employed for monitoring, not only detected and flagged abusive content but also shielded players from such abuse. Moreover, FIFA intends to make the SMPS available for use by teams, players, and coaches during the upcoming Women's World Cup, commencing on July 20.

In addition to tracking abusive posts, the software also scrutinised accounts belonging to national teams, former players, and media members. AI flagged a staggering total of 434,000 posts, all of which were further reviewed by human moderators. 

The abusive messages originated from approximately 12,600 distinct accounts. Impressively, the software proactively blocked 287,000 abusive comments, preventing them from reaching their intended recipients.

Player Mark-Anthony Kaye from Canada's Men's National Team shared his perspective, stating that athletes often remain silent about the impact of online abuse. Kaye acknowledged the stigma associated with admitting vulnerability and emphasised that professional athletes are not immune to the emotional toll inflicted by such abuse, which extends beyond mere performance criticism.

The report also sheds light on the regional distribution of abusive messages, with 38% originating from Europe, 36% from South America, 10% from Asia, 8% from Africa, and 8% from North and Central America. The abusive content encompassed various forms of discrimination, including 13.7% sexism, 12.16% homophobia, and 10.7% racism.

Country-wise, France received the highest volume of abuse, followed by England and Brazil. Notably, the quarterfinal match between England and France witnessed the most significant surge in abusive messages throughout the World Cup. 

The game, which saw England's striker Harry Kane miss a crucial penalty, generated approximately 13,000 reported and moderated posts and comments across all social platforms.

US Men's National Team player Kellyn Acosta called for an end to the abusive behaviour, emphasising the need to recognise athletes as human beings who are profoundly affected by hurtful online comments that extend beyond the realm of competition.

More From Sports:

Ronaldo says 'will never give up' as he reaches 200 caps for Portugal

Ronaldo says 'will never give up' as he reaches 200 caps for Portugal
Frances Tiafoe makes history as third black American in men's top 10

Frances Tiafoe makes history as third black American in men's top 10
Former Netherlands footballer receives 18-month sentence for stabbing cousin

Former Netherlands footballer receives 18-month sentence for stabbing cousin

Am not a candidate for PCB helm, says Najam Sethi

Am not a candidate for PCB helm, says Najam Sethi

Broad's late wickets swing Ashes first Test in England's favor

Broad's late wickets swing Ashes first Test in England's favor
Pakistan football team issued Indian visas for SAFF CUP

Pakistan football team issued Indian visas for SAFF CUP
Zim Afro T10: Lahore Qalandars acquire franchise in Zimbabwean league

Zim Afro T10: Lahore Qalandars acquire franchise in Zimbabwean league
Here's how much Virat Kohli earns from matches, brand endorsements

Here's how much Virat Kohli earns from matches, brand endorsements
Pakistani footballers may get Indian visa for SAFF today

Pakistani footballers may get Indian visa for SAFF today
Pakistan's first women to cross Haramosh La

Pakistan's first women to cross Haramosh La
Verstappen equals Senna's record with Canadian Grand Prix win

Verstappen equals Senna's record with Canadian Grand Prix win
Murray clinches second ATP Challenger title in Wimbledon preparation

Murray clinches second ATP Challenger title in Wimbledon preparation
Ashes 2023: Australia dominate in rain-interrupted day 3 at Edgbaston

Ashes 2023: Australia dominate in rain-interrupted day 3 at Edgbaston
Brazilian national team wears all-black kit in anti-racism campaign

Brazilian national team wears all-black kit in anti-racism campaign
Five-nation basketball tournament: Pakistan thump Bangladesh to qualify for semis

Five-nation basketball tournament: Pakistan thump Bangladesh to qualify for semis
Moeen Ali fined 25% match fees for breaching ICC rule

Moeen Ali fined 25% match fees for breaching ICC rule
Former footballer Shumaila Sattar sent to jail over Jinnah House attack

Former footballer Shumaila Sattar sent to jail over Jinnah House attack
Pakistan football team's participation in SAFF Championship uncertain

Pakistan football team's participation in SAFF Championship uncertain
Mohammad Haris aims to play all three formats like Rishabh Pant

Mohammad Haris aims to play all three formats like Rishabh Pant

Abdul Razzak spills beans on veteran cricketers' income

Abdul Razzak spills beans on veteran cricketers' income
WATCH: Super excited Speed fanboys in meetup with Ronaldo video

WATCH: Super excited Speed fanboys in meetup with Ronaldo