AI software reveals 20,000 abusive social media posts amid 2022 World Cup

England vs. France in the quarterfinals saw the biggest spike in abuse at the 2022 World Cup.—Reuters

A recent report released by FIFA reveals that nearly 20,000 abusive social media posts were directed at players, officials, and coaches during the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

The findings were made possible through the use of monitoring software powered by artificial intelligence (AI). In total, over 20 million posts and comments were meticulously analyzed across various major social media platforms, successfully identifying 306 individuals responsible for sending abusive messages.

FIFA collaborated with the global players' union FIFPro to conduct this comprehensive study. The report emphasises that FIFA will collaborate with law enforcement agencies to compile evidence packs and pursue legal action in cases where abusive messages have crossed criminal thresholds.

The social media protection service (SMPS), the software employed for monitoring, not only detected and flagged abusive content but also shielded players from such abuse. Moreover, FIFA intends to make the SMPS available for use by teams, players, and coaches during the upcoming Women's World Cup, commencing on July 20.

In addition to tracking abusive posts, the software also scrutinised accounts belonging to national teams, former players, and media members. AI flagged a staggering total of 434,000 posts, all of which were further reviewed by human moderators.

The abusive messages originated from approximately 12,600 distinct accounts. Impressively, the software proactively blocked 287,000 abusive comments, preventing them from reaching their intended recipients.

Player Mark-Anthony Kaye from Canada's Men's National Team shared his perspective, stating that athletes often remain silent about the impact of online abuse. Kaye acknowledged the stigma associated with admitting vulnerability and emphasised that professional athletes are not immune to the emotional toll inflicted by such abuse, which extends beyond mere performance criticism.

The report also sheds light on the regional distribution of abusive messages, with 38% originating from Europe, 36% from South America, 10% from Asia, 8% from Africa, and 8% from North and Central America. The abusive content encompassed various forms of discrimination, including 13.7% sexism, 12.16% homophobia, and 10.7% racism.

Country-wise, France received the highest volume of abuse, followed by England and Brazil. Notably, the quarterfinal match between England and France witnessed the most significant surge in abusive messages throughout the World Cup.

The game, which saw England's striker Harry Kane miss a crucial penalty, generated approximately 13,000 reported and moderated posts and comments across all social platforms.

US Men's National Team player Kellyn Acosta called for an end to the abusive behaviour, emphasising the need to recognise athletes as human beings who are profoundly affected by hurtful online comments that extend beyond the realm of competition.