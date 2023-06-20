Kriti Sanon drops mysterious post amid backlash on 'Adipurush'

'Adipurush' earns INR 340 crore globally in three days

Kriti Sanon, amid all the controversy and backlash over her latest released film Adipurush, has shared a mysterious post ignoring them all.

Kriti, who is playing the role of Janaki in the mythological film based on Ramayan, took it to her Instagram to make it clear that she doesn’t care about the controversy, rather what’s more important to her is the appreciation that she is receiving from her fans and audience.

She shared videos of the audience sitting in the cinema hall cheering and clapping for Adipurush. She wrote in the caption: “Focusing on the cheers and claps! Jai Siya Ram.”

Adipurush makers are being largely criticized for the poor dialogues and terrible VFX in the film. Actor Prabhas who is playing Raghava and Saif Ali Khan, who is portraying the role of Lankesh; both the characters are being slammed for poor performance.



However, Kriti’s character is the only one that is being praised. The audiences seem slightly impressed by her performance.

Om Raut’s Adipurush managed to earn INR 340 crore globally in three days. However, the film has witnessed a drop in the numbers due to the controversy now, reports Pinkvilla.