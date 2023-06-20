Scott Disick insecure about his kids after Kourtney Kardashian reveals pregnancy

File Footage

Scott Disick has started developing insecurities since his ex Kourtney Kardashian announced pregnancy with husband Travis Barker.

Even though the Flip It Like Disick star, who shares three kids with Kourtney, reached out to The Kardashians star and her husband to congratulate them, he has a feeling that he will lose his hold on his own kids after she gives birth.

Speaking to Life & Style, a source said that Scott knows it is “selfish” of him to think about himself at this moment, but he cannot help his insecurities regarding his kids.

“[Scott] did text Kourtney to congratulate her, so he does want her to be happy,” the source said. “It’s just bittersweet for Scott because he feels like he’s losing a hold on his kids because of Kourtney’s new family.”

The insider said that Scott “wasn’t upset” when he learnt about her pregnancy, noting that he, in fact, is genuinely happy for her.

However, the Talentless founder “thinks his three kids will now put even more focus on the new baby and therefore their stepdad Travis. He knows it’s selfish, but he can’t help it,” the source added.

Another source also confirmed to Us Weekly that Scott contacted Kourtney and Travis to convey his good wishes to the couple.

“Scott knows this is what Kourtney has wanted for a long time and as bittersweet as it was, he reached out to congratulate her and Travis,” the insider said.

The insider said that Scott will hold on to the hope that he and Kourtney will get back together one day despite knowing his wishes are not “realistic” but at the end of the day, he only wants Kourtney’s happiness.

“Scott has come a long way from where he was when Kourtney and Travis first started dating,” the source added. “Most people know it was a tough realization for him to accept and it took quite a while to get there.”



