Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares painful Father’s Day post: ‘It has become very tricky’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shared his regret for not reconciling with his dad Rocky Johnson before he passed away in heartbreaking Father’s Day post.

The Black Adam star dropped a video on Instagram to urge people to reconnect with their fathers or parents before it is too late to reconcile.

The actor noted that it has become really difficult to mark Father’s Day as the regret of not reuniting with his dad because of their fight has become really hard to process.

“Had to tap back in to all my guys out there who - like me - no longer have our fathers to say Happy Father’s Day to,” Johnson said in the video. “My old man died suddenly a few years ago.”

“Unfortunately, we got in a fight about a month earlier and I never reconciled with him or even had a chance to say goodbye,” he added of the Canadian pro wrestler who died at 75 in January 2020.

“So for me, every Father’s Day has become very tricky because there’s a lot pain. But every Father’s Day is also one of my greatest days because I have three amazing daughters who tell me, I love you and Happy Fathers Day.

He went on to ask his followers who have issues going on with their fathers to try and talk before it is too late as all there is left is regret and remorse.



“To my guys out there, if your old man is still around - consider it a blessing. Even if you and your dad are working thru some complicated (expletive),” he said.

“I’ve been there and I understand. But do your best to reconcile and get that drama behind you and get right with your dad.

“It’s important. Because the alternative is regret and I don’t want that for you. Happy Fathers Day. We’re all lucky boys. ‘I’ll take care of it.’

“This message is for all my guys out there around the world. Accept your flowers today, my brothers,” Johnson shared.

“Massive respect and love as we got thru this wild, noisy, complicated, beautiful life as men and fathers,” he said. “And ‘I’ll take care it’ is four words not three.”

Before concluding he wished his followers, “Happy Father’s Day!”