 
menu menu menu
world
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
By
AFP
|
Web Desk

Sikh secessionist gunned down in Canada

By
AFP
|
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

Hardeep Singh Nijjar speaking at an event. — Instagram/bcsikhs
Hardeep Singh Nijjar speaking at an event. — Instagram/bcsikhs

  • Police say Nijjar found with gunshot wounds in his pickup truck.
  • They say Nijjar was temple's president who advocated for Khalistan.
  • World Sikh Organization of Canada says Nijjar "assassinated".

OTTAWA: A campaigner for a separate homeland for Sikhs — to be carved out from India's Punjab — was gunned down in Canada, police said Monday.

The federal police said 45-year-old Hardeep Singh Nijjar was found with gunshot wounds in his pickup truck in the parking lot of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple in Surrey, British Columbia, on Sunday night.

The secessionist soon succumbed to his injuries, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police added.

Police said that Nijjar was the temple's president who advocated for the creation of Khalistan.

However, he was wanted by Indian authorities for alleged terrorism offences and conspiracy to commit murder, which he reportedly denied to Canadian media.

The police later said they were releasing his identity "in hopes of advancing their investigation."

"We understand there is a lot of speculation regarding the motive of this homicide, but we are dedicated to learning the facts and letting the evidence lead our investigation," said Timothy Pierotti of the police's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Nijjar had been warned by Canada's spy agency about threats against him, according to the World Sikh Organisation of Canada, which said that he was "assassinated in a targeted shooting."

It pointed to the killings or suspicious deaths of other prominent Khalistan activists in recent months: Avtar Singh Khanda, in Britain, and Paramjit Singh Panjwar, in Pakistan.

India's Punjab state — which is about 58% Sikh and 39% Hindu — was rocked by a violent Khalistan separatist movement in the 1980s and early 1990s, in which thousands of people died.

Today, the separatist movement's most vocal advocates are primarily among the Punjabi diaspora.

India has often complained to foreign governments, including Ottawa, about the activities of Sikh separatists among the Indian diaspora who, it says, are trying to revive the insurgency.

In March, Indian authorities summoned Canada's top diplomat to New Delhi after Sikh protesters gathered outside India's diplomatic mission in Canada.

More From World:

Search underway for missing sub, with 2 Pakistanis on board, heading towards Titanic wreckage

Search underway for missing sub, with 2 Pakistanis on board, heading towards Titanic wreckage
Guard fatally stabbed outside Brazilian Embassy in Tunisia

Guard fatally stabbed outside Brazilian Embassy in Tunisia
3 Palestinians dead, 28 injured in Israeli raid

3 Palestinians dead, 28 injured in Israeli raid
Antony Blinken meets China’s Xi in landmark visit

Antony Blinken meets China’s Xi in landmark visit
US concerned over Israel's settlement expansion plans

US concerned over Israel's settlement expansion plans
Marine tracking data challenges Greece govt’s statement on shipwreck

Marine tracking data challenges Greece govt’s statement on shipwreck
All eyes on Blinken's possible meeting with Xi Jinping in rare China visit

All eyes on Blinken's possible meeting with Xi Jinping in rare China visit
When is Eid ul Adha in US, Canada, UK, and Gulf nations?

When is Eid ul Adha in US, Canada, UK, and Gulf nations?
Multiple gunshots at Chicago Juneteenth event leave one dead

Multiple gunshots at Chicago Juneteenth event leave one dead
Blinken, Qin hold 'candid, constructive’ talks in Beijing

Blinken, Qin hold 'candid, constructive’ talks in Beijing
Saudi Arabia to observe Eid ul Adha on June 28 as Zil Hajj moon sighted

Saudi Arabia to observe Eid ul Adha on June 28 as Zil Hajj moon sighted
Shooting outside Lincoln Park Zoo leaves 5 injured, 4 critical

Shooting outside Lincoln Park Zoo leaves 5 injured, 4 critical
2 dead in shooting at Beyond Wonderland music festival near Gorge Amphitheater

2 dead in shooting at Beyond Wonderland music festival near Gorge Amphitheater
Eid ul Adha 2023: Saudi Supreme Court calls for Zil Hajj moon sighting today

Eid ul Adha 2023: Saudi Supreme Court calls for Zil Hajj moon sighting today
Bill Gates, Xi Jinping hash out global health issues ahead of Blinken visit

Bill Gates, Xi Jinping hash out global health issues ahead of Blinken visit
Blinken in Beijing on fence-mending mission but breakthrough unlikely

Blinken in Beijing on fence-mending mission but breakthrough unlikely
Ceasefire agreed as air strikes pummel Sudanese capital, killing 17

Ceasefire agreed as air strikes pummel Sudanese capital, killing 17
Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss bilateral ties during landmark trip

Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss bilateral ties during landmark trip
Russia's Putin confirms sent nukes to Belarus as warning to West

Russia's Putin confirms sent nukes to Belarus as warning to West
Tornadoes tear apart Texas towns as millions remain exposed to super storms

Tornadoes tear apart Texas towns as millions remain exposed to super storms
World powers to weigh 'climate financing' for worst-hit poor nations

World powers to weigh 'climate financing' for worst-hit poor nations