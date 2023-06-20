 
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
'Adipurush' writer seeks police protection on receiving death threats

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

Police provides security to 'Adipurush' writer amid life threats

Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir has asked the police for protection as he claimed that he has been receiving death threats.

After the release of Adipurush, netizens trolled the makers for poor dialogues. They were pretty offended with the kind of dialogues written by the screenwriter.   

Therefore, Manoj has requested the police for protection, claiming that his life is in danger. On his request, the police have provided him security.

As per PTI, one of the police officials revealed: "We have received an application from Manoj Shukla and we are considering providing him with security following a threat to his life.”

However, the police are also looking into the matter and are closely investigating it.

According to Pinkvilla, as soon as the controversy emerged on poor dialogues, the writer immediately shared a post announcing his decision to revise the dialogues for the sake of the audience.

A part of Manoj Muntashir's long post, in this regards, mentioned: "I and the producer-director of the film have decided that some of the dialogue which are hurting you, we'll revise them, and they'll be added to the film this week."

