Camila Cabello broke off things with Shawn Mendes after past issues returned amid fling

Camila Cabello realized her romance with Shawn Mendes has ran it's course amid their brief reunion and parted ways with him again.

The Treat You Better crooner and the Havana hitmaker wanted to give their romance another chance, however, their past issues keep coming back, a source spilt to Us Weekly.

Hence, the exes remembered why they called it quits the first time and decided to end things once again, but Mendes had difficulty accepting it.

“Camila was the one who ultimately decided to end things,” the insider told the publication, adding that Mendes “is very upset” that they could not make it work.

“A lot of their old problems started coming back after spending so much time together,” the insider added of the Senorita hitmakers.

Another insider said that Cabello and Mendes were initially “excited at the possibility” of reconciliation and even gave their best to revive things but it did not work out.

“It felt really nostalgic and all those initial feelings they had for each other when they first started dating came flooding back,” the insider said. “But after a few months, they remembered why they split in the first place.”

The insider noted that they “realized they’re better friends than romantic partners,” adding, “There’s no bad blood between them, but their relationship has just run its course.”

Cabello and Mendes started seeing each other in 2019 following years of friendship and even spent the covid19 pandemic together.

However, they decided to part ways as they penned in a joint social media statement, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn,” the statement added.