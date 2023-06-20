 
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
Meghan Markle reportedly ‘faked’ interviews for ‘Archetypes’ podcast

Meghan Markle seemingly faked the interviews for her podcast, Archetypes, which streamed on Spotify, as new developments after unveiled.

News broke last week that the streaming platform Spotify has ended its podcasting deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after broadcasting only one season of Markle’s show.

Podnews reported that some of the interviews featured on the show were not conducted by Meghan but some of her staff members, and the audio of her voice was edited in later on.

Archetypes featured a number of well-known figures throughout its first and only season, including Paris Hilton, Andy Cohen, Mindy Kaling and Serena Williams.

Spotify and Archewell had released a joint statement last week, where they stated that they “mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

The Post earlier reported that the couple is unlikely receive the full amount. The insider told the outlet that they “didn’t produce enough content to receive the full payout of the roughly $20 million deal the couple signed in 2020.”

The Sussexes received criticism from a company’s executive just a day after the news of their axed 20-million-dollar deal surfaced.

Spotify’s Head of Sports Strategy, Bill Simmons, slammed the couple as “lazy” and “f**king grifters.” He said during his podcast on Friday, “That’s a podcast we should’ve launched with them. I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of this Zoom I had with Harry to try to help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories.”

Moreover, despite the podcast had received a People’s Choice Award in December, sources told Variety that Spotify executives had expected more content from their eye-watering deal with the Sussexes. 

