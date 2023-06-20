 
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Tired of spammers? WhatsApp allows you to mute unknown callers

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

The WhatsApp app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. — Reuters
World-renowned instant messaging application WhatsApp has finally announced a feature that countless people have been waiting impatiently for.

Not long after it announced that users could lock chats in a protected folder to improve privacy on WhatsApp, the platform has announced two new features: the ability to silence unknown callers and a privacy checkup feature.

Sharing details about the update, WABetaInfa shared: "Since this is an official announcement, it means these features are now available to everyone on the latest version of the app.

"As a result, it is now possible to find the option to mute unknown callers within the privacy settings screen, making it easier for users to reduce the risk of falling victim to scammers and mute unsolicited unknown calls."

Moreover, the website shared: "In the same section, it is also possible to review privacy settings with ease by selecting the privacy checkup banner. With this new feature, WhatsApp will assist users in configuring their privacy settings that enable them to select the appropriate level of protection, directly within a single place.

"By choosing 'Start checkup' within the Privacy settings screen, users will be guided through various privacy layers designed to enhance the privacy and security of their accounts."

In the official blog post, WhatsApp also shed light on how vital securing private communication is.

The platform shared that it wanted to encourage people to engage in secure check-ins with each other through private WhatsApp messages.

This initiative aimed to provide a safe environment for individuals to express themselves, particularly with those they hold dear more.

These features have also been released to iOS users.

