Naseem Shah sheds light on ‘challenges’ expected in Sri Lanka Tests

LAHORE: Optimistic of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has revealed the challenging aspect of playing in humid conditions.

Shah, who is part of Pakistan’s 16-member squad for the Sri Lanka tour, said while speaking to Geo News in an exclusive interview that the Green Caps' preparations for the away series were in full swing,



“Our preparations are heading in the right direction for Sri Lanka. It is a challenge to play in the hot weather but as professionals, we need to be ready for it,” the youngster said.



He also spoke about the importance of doing well in the longest format of the game.

“Test cricket tests you in all formats of the game and it shows your fitness and skills. Bowling long spells in Test cricket helps you in the limited-overs formats,” he said.



“I try to enjoy and perform well in all three formats of the game. A player needs to do well in all three formats in order to be considered among the best players in the world,” the pacer added.

The right-arm also opened up about his brief stint with Leicestershire in the ongoing T20 Blast.

“It was a good experience of playing in English conditions. I’m hopeful that it will help me in the future,” he said.

Pakistan players will assemble in Karachi on July 3 for a camp ahead of their departure for Sri Lanka on July 9. The itinerary of the tour will be announced by Sri Lanka Cricket in due course.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood

Expected schedule

First Test – July 16-20

Second Test – July 24-28