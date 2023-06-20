Taking a close look at your feet can walk you through some serious health issues

A representational image of feet. — Unsplash/File

Feet are the most important part of the human body as they carry the whole weight and help us to move from one place to another. Apart from that, they can also tell a lot about your health and well-being.

For instance, when the weather is hot, it can cause the body to form a fluid making ankles, legs and feet puffy causing skin to shine and look stretched.

According to the Sun, Dina Gohil, a podiatrist revealed some common problems people face with their feet and what could they mean for human health.

Growth of calluses

"One of the most common foot problems, affecting men and women equally, is the growth of calluses, otherwise known as hard skin," Dina said adding that "it is usually on the toes, balls of the feet and dry, cracked heels."

Dina said: "The imbalance of the process causes a dysfunction which allows the skin to build up — this is what a callus is."

It occurs because of bone rubbing, lack of hydration in the body, obesity and diabetes.

She suggested keeping yourself hydrated and using a good foot cream with urea in it. If something is serious, one should see a doctor.

Heel cracks

Dina said: "They appear as the result of a loss in moisture in the heels and as we walk, the pressure on the heel pad causes the callus on your heels to crack."

"Some of the most common causes are obesity, ageing, pregnancy, diabetes, hypothyroidism, fungal infection, vitamin deficiency, and biomechanical imbalance like flat feet."

These occur when there is a deficiency of Vitamin C, E and B and their intake may benefit those with heals crack.

Fungal infection

According to Dina, thick discoloured nails are likely to mean a fungal infection.

Discolouration can appear white, yellow, or even darker brown, depending on the individual.

She noted that "when a fungal infection begins, you may start to notice discolouration on a small aspect of your nail and notice it gets larger over time."

"For chronic cases, this may already have spread to the majority of the nail. As it spreads, the nail can become brittle, ‘chalky’, and you may notice it breaks easily, and there may be an odour."

"With chronic infection, the nail may become thickened. The nail may start to separate from the nail bed, causing pain, and odour may be more prominent."

She suggests visiting a doctor as it may be a sign of diabetes, psoriasis, or even thyroid disorders.

Cramps

Lack of magnesium, calcium or potassium may cause cramps as Dina said: “They can also occur due to dehydration and overworking.”

She suggested that people should be eating foods rich in magnesium, like pumpkin seeds, leafy green vegetables, almonds, quinoa and dark chocolate.

She also said to use dairy foods and leafy green veg, while potassium-rich foods include bananas, potatoes and Brussels sprouts.

When to see the doctor

Pale: It can surface as a sign of anaemia, poor circulation or malnutrition, including liver malfunctions or heart.

Bluish: It indicates a lack of blood oxygen suggesting that there may be a breathing problem linked to lungs or a heart disorder.

White spots: These may be visible when there is a zinc deficiency or any kind of fungal infection.

Black: It is associated with the trauma of the nails, caused by the blood vessels in the nail bed breaking and showing under the nail.

In other cases, it can be due to anaemia, diabetes, kidney disease or heart disease.