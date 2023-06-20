 
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
Arnaud Binard shares his thoughts on Emily in Paris show

Emily in Paris star Arnaud Binard has recently discussed about the show during the Monte-Carlo Television Festival.

Binard, who plays Laurent in the Netflix series, appreciated the show’s creator, saying, “I think the incredible talent of Darren Star is to transcend all the things you would call cliches into something very substantial, into something very human. And at the end of the day, the show is going a little bit further.”

Talking about the show’s vision, Binard remarked, “It’s a vision, not artificial but a dreamy way of seeing Paris. But the reality may look like your thoughts and your fantasies.”

Sharing his experience of working in Paris, Binard noted, “Paris is a town of history, history in the making.”

While returning to second season, Binard was excited to see how Star would develop storylines.

“In terms of scheduling the shooting, all I know is that we need to be ready for this September. I don’t have an official date to provide,” he commented.

Reflecting on the Writers Guild of America strike, Binard explained, “I think there’s a lot of talent behind the incredible Anglo-Saxon world of entertainment and creation. And these talents are writers. It’s the very beginning of entertainment. So, I totally support their desire of being recognised.

“I have a great relationship with the writers, especially the ones working with us on Emily in Paris. I’ve been working on another show, Modern Family, and the writers were really amazing, talented and gifted people, and they are incredible workers,” he added.

