Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari share joyful selfies

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are in love.

The 41-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of photos featuring her and Asghari enjoying each other's company on an airplane.

In the first photo, 29-year-old Asghari pulls Spears close while both of them smile for the camera, clearly aboard a plane. In the second photo, the actor and fitness trainer proudly shows off his fresh buzz cut as he captures a selfie with Spears, who flashes a peace sign.







"Someone bring me a margarita right now [Apple Emoji] [Shoe Emoji] !!!" Spears playfully captioned the post.

This outing for the couple comes several weeks after their joyous celebration of their first wedding anniversary.