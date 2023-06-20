 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

James Gunn shares major update about Superman: Legacy auditions

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

James Gunn shares major update about Superman: Legacy auditions
James Gunn shares major update about Superman: Legacy auditions

James Gunn has recently shared update about Superman: Legacy auditions and talked about casting call.

“Amazing amazing weekend of auditions for Superman: Legacy,” said the movie-maker on Bluesky social via Deadline.

Gunn continued, “I’m blown away by some of these actors, among the best I’ve ever seen or worked with.”

The DC co-head further revealed that the Superman: Legacy will release on July 11, 2025, while Gunn going to direct and write the movie.

Gunn gave an update on casting Superman came after the director disclosed, he’s “narrowing down the list of actors to depict the Man of Steel on the big screen”.

Gunn also shut off the rumours about names being revealed to feature in the superhero movie.

“There’s things in there that are completely false, but I can’t go out there and say, ‘Oh this isn’t true, and this isn’t true’ without going through everything,” stated Gunn during his appearance on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum.

Gunn added, “And by the way, it’s not the audience’s — at this point, I don’t think it’s the business of anyone who is screen-testing for a role. That is a very private thing.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince William and Kate Middleton's video becomes topic of conversation

Prince William and Kate Middleton's video becomes topic of conversation

‘Challengers’ trailer: Zendaya plays tennis pro caught in a love triangle video

‘Challengers’ trailer: Zendaya plays tennis pro caught in a love triangle
Meghan Markle copies the dress of South Korean model who secured Dior deal?

Meghan Markle copies the dress of South Korean model who secured Dior deal?
Kim Kardashian admits Kanye West was 'right'

Kim Kardashian admits Kanye West was 'right'
Harrison Ford cracks up as 'Indiana Jones' fans say ‘you mean the world to us’ video

Harrison Ford cracks up as 'Indiana Jones' fans say ‘you mean the world to us’
Andrew Tate: What does DNG mean?

Andrew Tate: What does DNG mean?
Latto reveals why she keeps her boyfriend’s identity secret

Latto reveals why she keeps her boyfriend’s identity secret
Jonathan Majors attends court with girlfriend Meagan Good amid assault case

Jonathan Majors attends court with girlfriend Meagan Good amid assault case
Paxton Whitehead, Jennifer Aniston’s boss in Friends, dies at 85

Paxton Whitehead, Jennifer Aniston’s boss in Friends, dies at 85
Mission: Impossible 7 wins over critics with ‘exhilarating’ action pieces video

Mission: Impossible 7 wins over critics with ‘exhilarating’ action pieces
Sarah Jessica Parker talks about her role in 'And Just Like That'

Sarah Jessica Parker talks about her role in 'And Just Like That'
Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays merciless hunter in ‘Kraven The Hunter’ trailer video

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays merciless hunter in ‘Kraven The Hunter’ trailer
Why was Andrew Tate indicted?

Why was Andrew Tate indicted?

Nicholas Cage reveals how he almost got to play Superman video

Nicholas Cage reveals how he almost got to play Superman

'Dior CEO's aesthetic more in line with Kate Middleton'

'Dior CEO's aesthetic more in line with Kate Middleton'

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler shares a cryptic note

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler shares a cryptic note
'The Flash' tops UK box office

'The Flash' tops UK box office

Arnold Schwarzenegger's secret son Joseph victim of his father's alleged affair?

Arnold Schwarzenegger's secret son Joseph victim of his father's alleged affair?
Jon Hamm 'thrilled' to work alongside Tina Fey again

Jon Hamm 'thrilled' to work alongside Tina Fey again

Kate Middleton shares sneak peek inside National Portrait Gallery

Kate Middleton shares sneak peek inside National Portrait Gallery
'The Bear' season 2 bowls over critics at Rotten Tomatoes video

'The Bear' season 2 bowls over critics at Rotten Tomatoes