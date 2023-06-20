Prince Harry trying to rebrand himself as ‘the Pope’, accuses Kelly Osbourne

English television personality Kelly Osbourne has lashed out at King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry in brutal rant while appearing as a guest on a podcast, accusing the Duke of trying to rebrand himself as "the Pope".

In her expletive-laden attack, The Osbournes starshowed no mercy to the Duke of Sussex as she called him a “f***ing t**t”, adding that he was “whining, whinging, [and] complaining” about his life.

The daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne - on the I’ve Had It podcast with hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie ‘Pumps’ Sullivan - was asked to play a game called “Had It or Hit It”, in which she is given a range of topics and must decide if she has “had it”, or if she would “hit it”.

To a question about new crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla, Osbourne - who recently welcomed her first child - replied she would "hit it".

She added: "It’s new, it’s different, let them try it out and see what they can make of it. Definitely King Charles, I don’t know much about Camilla, I always thought she would remain Queen Consort, it’s weird that she’s Queen."

Sharing her view point on the monarch and his son Harry, Welch said: "My problem with Charles is, you have a son, I have a son. I don’t care what my f***ing son did, if I was getting crowned, he would sit in the very front row."



The host was referring to Meghan Markle's hubby's seating position at the coronation of King Charles on May 6. The Duke was seated in the third row with his cousin, Princess Eugenie, while other senior members of the royal family sat in the front row.



However, the 38-year-old reality star disagreed and launched into a rant about the Duke of Sussex, saying: "I don’t agree with that… I think Harry is a f***ing t**t. I do. I think he’s a whining, whinging, complaining, ‘Woe is me, I’m the only one who’s ever had mental problems, like, my life was so hard."

She continued: "Everybody’s life is f***ing hard. You were the prince of a goddamn country who dressed as a Nazi and now you’re trying to come back as the Pope? Suck it. No. No.”

Osbourne referenced a moment that Prince William's younger brother Harry described as “probably one of the biggest mistakes of my life”.

The Osbourne’s criticism comes amid reports that Harry and Meghan Markle could be on the cusp of signing a “mega-bucks” deal with fashion label Dior, after the royal couple’s partnership with Spotify came to an end.



However, a spokesperson of Harry and Meghan and a source at the French fashion label have denied the rumours.

Harry and Meghan reportedly in trouble after being axed by Spotify. The couple's lucrative deal, signed in 2020, has come to an end after the Duchess produced one series of the podcast Archetypes.