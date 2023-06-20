Gwen Stefani posts heartfelt message for Blake Shelton on his 47th birthday

Gwen Stefani celebrated her husband Blake Shelton's 47th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post.

The 53-year-old singer shared a sweet compilation of videos and photos, capturing their precious moments together. She expressed her love and wished him a happy birthday and Father's Day in the caption, writing, "happy bday and fathers day, @blakeshelton <3 i love u more than anything gx."





The compilation featured highlights from their wedding, their on-stage performances as a couple, and light-hearted moments of them joking around at home. All these memories were set to the backdrop of Stefani's upcoming single, "True Babe," which is scheduled for release this Friday.

Additionally, the "Used to Love You" singer shared an Instagram story with a photo of herself kissing Shelton on the cheek, accompanied by the words, "HAPPY BDAY TO MY EVERYTHING COWBOY."

Gwen Stefani tied the knot with Blake Shelton in July 2021, months after their engagement in October 2020.