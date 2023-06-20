 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Gwen Stefani posts heartfelt message for Blake Shelton on his 47th birthday

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

Gwen Stefani posts heartfelt message for Blake Shelton on his 47th birthday

Gwen Stefani celebrated her husband Blake Shelton's 47th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post.

The 53-year-old singer shared a sweet compilation of videos and photos, capturing their precious moments together. She expressed her love and wished him a happy birthday and Father's Day in the caption, writing, "happy bday and fathers day, @blakeshelton <3 i love u more than anything gx." 


The compilation featured highlights from their wedding, their on-stage performances as a couple, and light-hearted moments of them joking around at home. All these memories were set to the backdrop of Stefani's upcoming single, "True Babe," which is scheduled for release this Friday.

Additionally, the "Used to Love You" singer shared an Instagram story with a photo of herself kissing Shelton on the cheek, accompanied by the words, "HAPPY BDAY TO MY EVERYTHING COWBOY."

Gwen Stefani tied the knot with Blake Shelton in July 2021, months after their engagement in October 2020.

More From Entertainment:

Calvin Harris and fiancée Vick Hope cut casual figures in rare outing

Calvin Harris and fiancée Vick Hope cut casual figures in rare outing
Wes Anderson detaches himself from social-media knockoffs of his style

Wes Anderson detaches himself from social-media knockoffs of his style
Avril Lavigne and Tyga part ways after being together for four months

Avril Lavigne and Tyga part ways after being together for four months
Trevor Noah collaborates with Spotify for weekly podcast

Trevor Noah collaborates with Spotify for weekly podcast
Andrew Tate faces charges of rape, human trafficking in Romania

Andrew Tate faces charges of rape, human trafficking in Romania
Can Church of England clergy create problem for King Charles with wage demand? video

Can Church of England clergy create problem for King Charles with wage demand?
Travis Barker receives love from stepdaughter Atiana on Father’s Day

Travis Barker receives love from stepdaughter Atiana on Father’s Day
Prince William ‘blows’ King Charles off ‘front page’ with candid interview video

Prince William ‘blows’ King Charles off ‘front page’ with candid interview
Leonardo DiCaprio ‘really clicked’ with Gisele Bündchen’s ex Tom Brady video

Leonardo DiCaprio ‘really clicked’ with Gisele Bündchen’s ex Tom Brady

Meghan Markle to step in as Prince Harry has nothing to ‘drum up finance’ video

Meghan Markle to step in as Prince Harry has nothing to ‘drum up finance’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage will end in two years, royal fans predict video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage will end in two years, royal fans predict
Tom Cruise ex Hayley Atwell showers praises on him: ‘He’s a one-man studio’ video

Tom Cruise ex Hayley Atwell showers praises on him: ‘He’s a one-man studio’
Prince Harry likely to write another book, royal expert claims video

Prince Harry likely to write another book, royal expert claims
Kate Middleton ‘misstep’ with Garter dress poses a big problem for royals video

Kate Middleton ‘misstep’ with Garter dress poses a big problem for royals
Taylor Swift catches up with pal Gigi Hadid during break from Eras Tour video

Taylor Swift catches up with pal Gigi Hadid during break from Eras Tour
Victoria Beckham still has ‘niggling issues’ with Brooklyn Beckham wife Nicola Peltz video

Victoria Beckham still has ‘niggling issues’ with Brooklyn Beckham wife Nicola Peltz

Niall Horan's 'The Show' tops Album Sales Chart on Billboard

Niall Horan's 'The Show' tops Album Sales Chart on Billboard
Meghan Markle reportedly ‘faked’ interviews for ‘Archetypes’ podcast video

Meghan Markle reportedly ‘faked’ interviews for ‘Archetypes’ podcast
Gabrielle Union-Wade reflects on turning 50: ‘making things bigger’

Gabrielle Union-Wade reflects on turning 50: ‘making things bigger’
Tom Cruise speaks of his ‘passion’ to ‘entertain’ at ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ world premiere video

Tom Cruise speaks of his ‘passion’ to ‘entertain’ at ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ world premiere
Arctic Monkeys scrap Dublin gig days ahead of Glastonbury

Arctic Monkeys scrap Dublin gig days ahead of Glastonbury