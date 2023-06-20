Kate Middleton shares sneak peek inside National Portrait Gallery

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton shared a sneak peek inside the refreshed and reopened National Portrait Gallery as she continued her royal duties.



Kate Middleton on Tuesday attended an event to mark the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery.

Later, the Princess of Wales took to Twitter and shared a video with caption, “A sneak peek inside the refreshed and reopened National Portrait Gallery.”

Kate Middleton is the patron of the cultural landmark.

Royal expert Richard Palmer also shared a video of Kate Middleton, arriving at the venue, and tweeted “The Princess of Wales is reopening the National Portrait Gallery in London this morning after a three-year refurbishment.