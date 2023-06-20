Tom Cruise gushes over Janet Jackson, calls her ‘a goddess’

Tom Cruise has recently reflected on his close friendship with Janet Jackson at the world premiere of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One in Rome on June 19.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Top Gun star revealed that he spent his day off in May seeing Janet performing live in a concert.

The Oblivion actor said, “That was a moment, yeah, that was my night off. That was my last break.”

“I just want to tell you to go see Janet,” stated the Jack Reacher star.

Gushing over Janet, Tom mentioned, “I’m right in there, yeah, come on! It’s Janet,” adding, “She’s a legend.”

Last month, the pop sensation also took to Instagram to share a snap with the actor.

In the caption, she disclosed nickname for Tom, saying, “T, it was so good seeing you and nice spending some time together.”

When asked about his nickname, Tom replied, “Yeah, she calls me T. Look, she can call me whatever she wants.”

“She’s Janet Jackson! She’s a goddess. She is a goddess,” he concluded.

Elsewhere in the interview, Tom also discussed about the success of Mission: Impossible franchise.

“I do pinch myself every day. I don’t take anything for granted,” he told the outlet.

The actor further said, “I remember being four years old and thinking I want to make movies, and I want to travel the world, and now here we are in Rome.”

“It’s something that I am constantly feeling like, ‘This is so out of body’ and ‘What is happening? This is wild’… I just feel very privileged,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One will premiere in theatres in US on July 12.