Kelly Osbourne slams Prince Harry, calls him a ‘whiner’: Deets inside

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
Kelly Osbourne has recently slammed Prince Harry for “whining” about the royal family.

Speaking on the latest episode of the I've Had It podcast aired on June 20, the TV personality hit out at Duke of Sussex and labelled him as a whiner.

“I think Harry is a (expletive). I do. He's a whining, whinging, complaining, 'woe is me, I'm the only one that's ever had mental problems. My life was so hard,’” said the Osbournes star during her conversation with podcast hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie 'Pumps' Sullivan.

The reality star added, “Everybody's life is hard. You are the prince of a country, who dressed up as a Nazi, and now you're trying to come back as the Pope? No. No,” in reference to a 2005 incident when he wore a Nazi uniform on his friend’s birthday theme party.

Kelly’s criticism came after reports that Harry and Meghan Markle might sign a “mega-bucks” deal with fashion label Dior, soon after the royal couple’s partnership with Spotify came to an end.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kelly addressed her struggles with drug addiction and experience of attending rehabilitation centre in the past.

“Rehab can be the best thing that ever happened to you, and it can also be the most boring 28 days of your life, right? It's all about what you put into it,” admitted the reality star.

Kelly mentioned, “It changed everything, once you have an understanding and you get a diagnosis of what it is that's going on.”

While talking about how she got this addiction, Kelly responded, “Every trick that my dad had I learnt, and it made me a worse drug addict.”

“I covered my tracks because I knew how to do it... I got better and better at hiding it, and more manipulative,” she disclosed.

