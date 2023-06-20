Calvin Harris and fiancée Vick Hope cut casual figures in rare outing

Calvin Harris and fiancée Vick Hope were spotted on a rare public outing as they left the North London studio

Calvin Harris and fiancée Vick Hope were seen together in London on Monday, which is uncommon for the private couple.

The 39-year-old DJ, who is a widely popular figure in the music industry, was dressed casually in a teal-colored T-shirt paired with navy joggers that had side stripes, and black Adidas trainers.

On the other hand, the 33-year-old presenter, wore a patterned mini dress that looked lovely on her.

The couple, who seemed very much in love, were spotted at a North London studio. Vick left first while Calvin departed 10 minutes later in a waiting car.

Vick recently opened up about her private life with Calvin, revealing that they prefer to keep things low-key.

The Radio 1 star has been engaged to the famous DJ for a year now, having accepted his proposal just five months into their whirlwind romance.

Although they tend to keep their relationship private, Vick recently shared some insights into her daily life with Calvin during an interview with The Sunday Times.

The couple splits their time between Calvin's 138-acre farm in Ibiza and their home in London. Despite Vick accompanying the Under Control hitmaker on his DJ tours, she confessed that she adores their "peaceful" life in London.

Despite their busy schedules, the couple makes a point to sit down and eat together, even if it means having dinner as late as 9:30 pm.