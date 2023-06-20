'X Factor' star Tom Mann opens up about the pain of losing fiancée on wedding day

On the one-year anniversary of Dani Hampson's death, Tom Mann took a moment to pay tribute to his late fiancée.

The 29-year-old X Factor alum shared an emotional message on Instagram, reflecting on the tragic events that unfolded on their wedding day last June.





Captioning a photo of Dani and their 20-month-old son Bowie, Mann expressed his disbelief at the passing of one year.

"1 year, somehow," Mann captioned a photo of Dani and their son Bowie, 20 months. "1 year ago, I put on my suit expecting to meet you at that town hall & tell you ‘I do'. I ended up wearing it in a hospital waiting room."

Mann went on to recall, "1 year ago, my biggest worry had been that unbearable heat. It was impossible to know the unbearable pain that was about to come. 1 year ago, I had woken up beside you for the last time. No answers to how or why, and no words to articulate any of these feelings. Nothing makes any sense & everything has changed. I don't know why you couldn't stay."

"Dan, Bowie will know everything that you were to everyone that knew you. He will know your love & light over your loss," he concluded.

"I am so very grateful that someone as special as you chose me. Thank you for letting me love you."

Originally planning to marry in August 2020, Mann and Hampson had to postpone their ceremony twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.