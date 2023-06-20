 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

'X Factor' star Tom Mann opens up about the pain of losing fiancée on wedding day

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

X Factor star Tom Mann opens up about the pain of losing fiancée on wedding day

On the one-year anniversary of Dani Hampson's death, Tom Mann took a moment to pay tribute to his late fiancée. 

The 29-year-old X Factor alum shared an emotional message on Instagram, reflecting on the tragic events that unfolded on their wedding day last June.


Captioning a photo of Dani and their 20-month-old son Bowie, Mann expressed his disbelief at the passing of one year.

"1 year, somehow," Mann captioned a photo of Dani and their son Bowie, 20 months. "1 year ago, I put on my suit expecting to meet you at that town hall & tell you ‘I do'. I ended up wearing it in a hospital waiting room."

Mann went on to recall, "1 year ago, my biggest worry had been that unbearable heat. It was impossible to know the unbearable pain that was about to come. 1 year ago, I had woken up beside you for the last time. No answers to how or why, and no words to articulate any of these feelings. Nothing makes any sense & everything has changed. I don't know why you couldn't stay."

"Dan, Bowie will know everything that you were to everyone that knew you. He will know your love & light over your loss," he concluded. 

"I am so very grateful that someone as special as you chose me. Thank you for letting me love you."

Originally planning to marry in August 2020, Mann and Hampson had to postpone their ceremony twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More From Entertainment:

'Dior CEO's aesthetic more in line with Kate Middleton'

'Dior CEO's aesthetic more in line with Kate Middleton'

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler shares a cryptic note

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler shares a cryptic note
'The Flash' tops UK box office

'The Flash' tops UK box office

Jon Hamm 'thrilled' to work alongside Tina Fey again

Jon Hamm 'thrilled' to work alongside Tina Fey again

Arnold Schwarzenegger's secret son Joseph victim of his father's alleged affair?

Arnold Schwarzenegger's secret son Joseph victim of his father's alleged affair?
Kate Middleton shares sneak peek inside National Portrait Gallery

Kate Middleton shares sneak peek inside National Portrait Gallery
'The Bear' season 2 bowls over critics at Rotten Tomatoes video

'The Bear' season 2 bowls over critics at Rotten Tomatoes

Prince Harry trying to rebrand himself as ‘the Pope’, accuses Kelly Osbourne

Prince Harry trying to rebrand himself as ‘the Pope’, accuses Kelly Osbourne
Calvin Harris and fiancée Vick Hope cut casual figures in rare outing

Calvin Harris and fiancée Vick Hope cut casual figures in rare outing
Kelly Osbourne slams Prince Harry, calls him a ‘whiner’: Deets inside

Kelly Osbourne slams Prince Harry, calls him a ‘whiner’: Deets inside
Tom Cruise gushes over Janet Jackson, calls her ‘a goddess’

Tom Cruise gushes over Janet Jackson, calls her ‘a goddess’
Wes Anderson detaches himself from social-media knockoffs of his style

Wes Anderson detaches himself from social-media knockoffs of his style
Avril Lavigne and Tyga part ways after being together for four months

Avril Lavigne and Tyga part ways after being together for four months
Trevor Noah collaborates with Spotify for weekly podcast

Trevor Noah collaborates with Spotify for weekly podcast
Andrew Tate faces charges of rape, human trafficking in Romania

Andrew Tate faces charges of rape, human trafficking in Romania
Can Church of England clergy create problem for King Charles with wage demand? video

Can Church of England clergy create problem for King Charles with wage demand?
Travis Barker receives love from stepdaughter Atiana on Father’s Day

Travis Barker receives love from stepdaughter Atiana on Father’s Day
Prince William ‘blows’ King Charles off ‘front page’ with candid interview video

Prince William ‘blows’ King Charles off ‘front page’ with candid interview
Leonardo DiCaprio ‘really clicked’ with Gisele Bündchen’s ex Tom Brady video

Leonardo DiCaprio ‘really clicked’ with Gisele Bündchen’s ex Tom Brady

Meghan Markle to step in as Prince Harry has nothing to ‘drum up finance’ video

Meghan Markle to step in as Prince Harry has nothing to ‘drum up finance’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage will end in two years, royal fans predict video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage will end in two years, royal fans predict