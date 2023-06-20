 
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
Sylvester Stallone discloses Adele wanted to 'blow the whole deal' over Rocky statue

Sylvester Stallone recently shared how Adele would not buy his former mansion in Los Angeles over a Rocky statue.

In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, the Rambo star revealed Adele was adamant to keep the Rocky statue in the house that the Stallone lived in for almost three decades.

When questioned about the bronze statue he brought back while selling his house, the actor replied, “I did.”

However, Stallone mentioned that Hello hit-maker insisted to have that “statue” and even told him, “: "That's a no deal. That's gonna blow the whole deal.”

The action star disclosed that he left the statue in place, packed up and left his property in 2022.

TMZ reported that the Easy on Me singer wanted to transform rest of the house except the “statue”.

The outlet mentioned that renovations started in May and the second floor of the property had been taken down.

Stallone told WSJ he has no issue with what she’s doing with the house.

“I like what she's doing, she's making it gorgeous,” stated the actor.

For the unversed, Stallone’s property bid for $110 million in early 2021, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Later, he reduced the price to $80 million in October of that year before Adele expressed her interest in buying the property.

It is pertinent to mention that Adele paid almost half the original price tag, purchasing the property for just $58 million.

