Sarah Jessica Parker talks about her role in 'And Just Like That'

"And Just Like That" the popular sequel to the hit show "Sex and The City" returns to screens this week.



Carrie Bradshaw with the support of her pals - old and new - embraces single life after being widowed in season one.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays "Bradshaw", said in an interview, "I feel excited about this season. We spent a season in grief, which was appropriate for such a consequential loss."



"So it's very nice to see and was certainly fun to play a sort of re-emergence, a resurfacing of Carrie, especially as she pursues being single in this particular city that has been familiar to her, but is not any longer the same city, nor is she the same."

"Sex and the City," which ran from 1998 to 2004, followed the friendship and romances of writer Carrie and her friends Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha. "And Just Like That" only features the first three, all now in their 50s, as well as new characters: Che, Seema and Nya.

“It just felt like a very buoyant season," Parker said.

"The tone felt familiar to the original show, as we were all sort of the characters on paths of discovery and that provides for whimsy, absurdity, amusement, joy, disappointment, surprise."

In this season, Carrie meets up with former fiance Aidan, and there is a surprise appearance by original cast member Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha. In the first season of "And Just Like That," Carrie is only seen messaging with now London-based Samantha by phone.

"She appears in text in this season as well and ... just the idea of adding the face to the text felt nice," Parker said.

"It's quick, but it's very sweet.”