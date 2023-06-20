 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian admits Kanye West was 'right'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

Kim Kardashian admits Kanye West was right

American TV personality Kim Kardashian has appeared admitting that her ex-husband Kanye West could have been right to be concerned about their 10-year-old daughter North’s use of TikTok.

During a cover interview with Time, the 42-year-old opened up on a TikTok video of North, revealing that the video in question had shown her eldest child singing explicit lyrics from an Ice Spice song.

Kim, who shares North with Kanye along with three more kids, seemingly agreed to the rapper concerns about their daughter.

The video, which was posted to the joint TikTok account shared by Kardashian and North in March, saw the little girl dressed as Ice Spice as she sang lyrics from the rapper’s song with PinkPantheress, “Boy’s a liar, Pt 2”.

The video angered West as he expressed his concern about North’s TikTok usage in 2022.  In the video, West said he’d had a discussion with Kardashian about North’s TikTok, as he did not want his daughter to be “used by TikTok”.

Many fans sided with West, with some suggesting that the father of four was “right” to be concerned about his child’s TikTok videos.

While speaking to Time, Kardashian also admitted that West may have been right “in that instance”, as she recalled removing the video “as soon as [she] saw the words”.

“As soon as I saw the words, I was like: ‘Oh no, we’re taking this down,’” Kardashian said, before adding: “I saw on the internet, [people saying] ‘Kanye was right,’ and maybe he was in that instance.”

However, despite agreeing with her ex-husband in that specific instance, Kardashian defended her daughter’s use of the app while noting that she will “fight for her to be creative”.

“But she loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative,” she said. On the mother-daughter duo’s joint TikTok, where they have 16.2m followers, it notes that the account is “managed by an adult”, while comments are disabled.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William and Kate Middleton's video becomes topic of conversation

Prince William and Kate Middleton's video becomes topic of conversation

‘Challengers’ trailer: Zendaya plays tennis pro caught in a love triangle video

‘Challengers’ trailer: Zendaya plays tennis pro caught in a love triangle
Meghan Markle copies the dress of South Korean model who secured Dior deal?

Meghan Markle copies the dress of South Korean model who secured Dior deal?
Harrison Ford cracks up as 'Indiana Jones' fans say ‘you mean the world to us’ video

Harrison Ford cracks up as 'Indiana Jones' fans say ‘you mean the world to us’
Andrew Tate: What does DNG mean?

Andrew Tate: What does DNG mean?
Latto reveals why she keeps her boyfriend’s identity secret

Latto reveals why she keeps her boyfriend’s identity secret
Jonathan Majors attends court with girlfriend Meagan Good amid assault case

Jonathan Majors attends court with girlfriend Meagan Good amid assault case
Paxton Whitehead, Jennifer Aniston’s boss in Friends, dies at 85

Paxton Whitehead, Jennifer Aniston’s boss in Friends, dies at 85
Mission: Impossible 7 wins over critics with ‘exhilarating’ action pieces video

Mission: Impossible 7 wins over critics with ‘exhilarating’ action pieces
Sarah Jessica Parker talks about her role in 'And Just Like That'

Sarah Jessica Parker talks about her role in 'And Just Like That'
Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays merciless hunter in ‘Kraven The Hunter’ trailer video

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays merciless hunter in ‘Kraven The Hunter’ trailer
Why was Andrew Tate indicted?

Why was Andrew Tate indicted?

Nicholas Cage reveals how he almost got to play Superman video

Nicholas Cage reveals how he almost got to play Superman

'Dior CEO's aesthetic more in line with Kate Middleton'

'Dior CEO's aesthetic more in line with Kate Middleton'

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler shares a cryptic note

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler shares a cryptic note
'The Flash' tops UK box office

'The Flash' tops UK box office

Jon Hamm 'thrilled' to work alongside Tina Fey again

Jon Hamm 'thrilled' to work alongside Tina Fey again

Arnold Schwarzenegger's secret son Joseph victim of his father's alleged affair?

Arnold Schwarzenegger's secret son Joseph victim of his father's alleged affair?
Kate Middleton shares sneak peek inside National Portrait Gallery

Kate Middleton shares sneak peek inside National Portrait Gallery
'The Bear' season 2 bowls over critics at Rotten Tomatoes video

'The Bear' season 2 bowls over critics at Rotten Tomatoes

Prince Harry trying to rebrand himself as ‘the Pope’, accuses Kelly Osbourne

Prince Harry trying to rebrand himself as ‘the Pope’, accuses Kelly Osbourne