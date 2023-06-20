Meghan Markle copies the dress of South Korean model who secured Dior deal?

Meghan Markle's critics are celebrating after reports emerged that she has lost her Spotify deal.

They once again had something big to celebrate after it was reported that Dior is not signing a major deal with the Duchess of Sussex.

An insider told The Telegraph that the team at the French couture house is “nonplussed as to how the story came about.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's spokesperson also told Page Six Style that contrary to reports, the Meghan has no “mega-bucks” deal with Dior in the works.

Meghan's critics celebrated the denial, a picture of Meghan's recent photos was shared with claim that she copied the top of South Korean K-pop artist Haerin who was chosen in April as the new face of Dior.

The 16-year-old South Korean joined the French luxury brand as ambassador of jewellery, fashion and beauty.

Royal fans accused Meghan's team of spreading rumors that she was signing with Dior.

The rumours of Meghan's lucrative Dior deal began circulating after a prominant Beverly Hills socialite told the Mail on Sunday that the 41-year-old was planning on "re-inventing" her image by respresenting the pricey brand.

Last week, Spotify axed the second season of her Achetypes podcast and srcapped the Sussexes' $20 million deal.