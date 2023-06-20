 
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
Prince William and Kate Middleton's video becomes topic of conversation

A video of Prince William and Kate Middleton's visit to Jordan has become a topic of conversation in UK.

The video was made as  Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the royal wedding of Jordan's Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al-Saif,

Commenting on the video of Kate and William meeting the new couple in Jordan, a commentator said tension between the Prince and Princess of Wales was palpable.

According to express.co.uk, the video shows William encouraging Kate to wrap up her conversation with Rajwa while attending the royal wedding in the Middle East earlier this month.

In the video, the future King is seen making circular motions with his hand while saying “chop chop” and “keep going” to Kate.

William waited and looked at his wife for a moment before she ended the conversation and went to join him as the newlyweds continued talking to other guests.

Rachel Burchfield and Jessica Robinson discussed the clip on Podcast Royal, with the former saying, the moment was “funny”.

She said, “I know he wasn’t doing it to be disrespectful, I don’t think so. But you can kind of sense Kate’s tension as they were walking off, or at least I could…”

The heir to Jordan’s throne married amid much fanfare, in a glittering ceremony that the country’s leaders, long backed by the West as a stabilising influence in a volatile region, hope will reinforce local and global alliances.

The 28-year-old Prince Hussein, named as heir by his father King Abdullah in 2009, tied the knot with Saudi architect Rajwa Al Saif, 29, who hails from a prominent family with links to her country’s ruling dynasty.

