Kate Middleton could surprise Meghan Markle, Prince Harry with her podcast

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton could give a big blow to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have ended their deal with Spotify, with her podcast.

There are speculations that Spotify could sign a mega deal with the Princess of Wales as the streaming giant has said goodbye to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.



Rumours about Kate's deal with the streaming service have been swirling since the Sussexes' podcast series Archetypes was axed after producing just 12 episodes in 31 months.

In 2020, Kate Middleton attracted massive attention in her podcast debut on motherhood. During her first podcast appearance on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, the Princess of Wales discussed with host Giovanna Fletcher her experiences of pregnancy, severe morning sickness, hypnobirthing and the guilt she feels as she tries to bring up her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

If the rumours turned out to be truth about the deal it could be a very surprising for the royal fans and equally shocking to Meghan and Harry who are reportedly making all their efforts to reinvent themselves with a new brand.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who produced and released only one season of Markle's Archetypes which debuted in 2022, have been dumped by the streamer.

The California-based couple, who left royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the US, signed a lucrative deal with Spotify in the same year to host and produce podcasts, estimated to be worth around $20 million.

Archetypes debuted in August of 2022 and featured appearances by Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton, Mindy Kaling, Constance Wu, and Trevor Noah.

The dissolution of the deal, according to reports, happened after the Sussexes decided to move away from exclusive Spotify distribution with the intention of finding a new home for their audio projects. Quoting a source, Variety claimed that the service ultimately expected more content from Archewell Audio than just one podcast.