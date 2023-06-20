 
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
Meghan Markle shared intimate details of personal life in Netflix docuseries

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry delight fans with their first dance and unseen wedding photos in their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which was released on December 10, 2022,

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared never-before-seen intimate photos of their star studded wedding held in May 2018.

The couple proudly shared the photos in their explosive documentary, giving the streaming giant an intimate look into their private lives.

The couple also reminisced on the first time they hit the dance floor as newlyweds on their wedding reception, which was a star-studded affair with celebrities, such as George Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, James Corden, Serena Williams, and Priyanka Chopra, in attendance.

In the clip, Meghan is seen singing the lyrics to "Land of 1,000 Dances" by Wilson Pickett while the track plays in the background.

Meghan admitted: "That was our first dance. It was so fun. Just spinning like a whirlwind. It was so great."

King Charles III hosted Meghan and Harry’s post-wedding celebration, which 200 of their closest friends and family members attended after the couple exchanged vows at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel.

