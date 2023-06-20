Prince Harry to surprise Prince William on his 41st birthday

A former royal butler Grant Harrold has claimed that King Charles III's eldest son Prince William, who turned 41 on Wednesday (June 21), could receive a surprise gift from his estranged younger brother Prince Harry.

William, who is set to celebrate his big day with his wife Kate Middleton and their three children, may also be greeted by the Duke of Sussex.

In conversation with Slingo, Grant, who served for the royal family for seven years, said: "Do you know what, with families when you fall out you still fix it."



Grant continued: "Hand on heart I still believe that Harry will still reach out to William for his birthday. I think he will reach out to him, definitely, I think they will still reach out to each other on their birthdays. Will there be a card? I think there will still be a card. Will there be a gift? I don't know, it's difficult to say.

"It's an interesting one, isn't it?" Grant pointed out. "I'd like to think for example, when it's Kate [Middleton's] birthday that Harry and Meghan send flowers and vice versa, I'd like to think that kind of thing happens, but who knows?

"For all we know they could be talking and they could be sorting things out. So I'd like to think that they remember each other’s birthdays."

"I think that Harry, without Meghan, would be forgiven and welcomed back into the royal fold in the fullness of time. But it is still unlikely at the moment," she conceded.



"If the marriage broke down and he came back, I think there is still enough goodwill towards Harry, well, to the old Harry that we all remember. He could recoup the ground he's lost and in time and be welcomed back. But I don't think it's it's anywhere on the horizon and I don't imagine he would be anywhere near as despised as Prince Andrew is."

Harry travelled to the UK to attend the crowning ceremony of his father King Charles and stepmother Camilla, but there was no public display of brotherhood or love among the royal siblings.

Prince William recently opened on his brother's fractured relationship with the family, saying Harry's feud has been given more airtime.