 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry to surprise Prince William on his 41st birthday

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

Prince Harry to surprise Prince William on his 41st birthday

A former royal butler Grant Harrold has claimed that King Charles III's eldest son Prince William, who turned 41 on Wednesday (June 21), could receive a surprise gift from his estranged younger brother Prince Harry.

William, who is set to celebrate his big day with his wife Kate Middleton and their three children, may also be greeted by the Duke of Sussex.

In conversation with Slingo, Grant, who served for the royal family for seven years, said: "Do you know what, with families when you fall out you still fix it."

Grant continued: "Hand on heart I still believe that Harry will still reach out to William for his birthday. I think he will reach out to him, definitely, I think they will still reach out to each other on their birthdays. Will there be a card? I think there will still be a card. Will there be a gift? I don't know, it's difficult to say.

"It's an interesting one, isn't it?" Grant pointed out. "I'd like to think for example, when it's Kate [Middleton's] birthday that Harry and Meghan send flowers and vice versa, I'd like to think that kind of thing happens, but who knows?

"For all we know they could be talking and they could be sorting things out. So I'd like to think that they remember each other’s birthdays."

"I think that Harry, without Meghan, would be forgiven and welcomed back into the royal fold in the fullness of time. But it is still unlikely at the moment," she conceded.

"If the marriage broke down and he came back, I think there is still enough goodwill towards Harry, well, to the old Harry that we all remember. He could recoup the ground he's lost and in time and be welcomed back. But I don't think it's it's anywhere on the horizon and I don't imagine he would be anywhere near as despised as Prince Andrew is."

Harry travelled to the UK to attend the crowning ceremony of his father King Charles and stepmother Camilla, but there was no public display of brotherhood or love among the royal siblings.

Prince William recently opened on his brother's fractured relationship with the family, saying Harry's feud has been given more airtime.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Meghan prove they are 'hardly working royals'

Prince Harry and Meghan prove they are 'hardly working royals'
Sarah Jessica Parker says she provided ‘stability’ to ex-Robert Downey Jr. amid addiction

Sarah Jessica Parker says she provided ‘stability’ to ex-Robert Downey Jr. amid addiction
Meghan Markle shared intimate details of personal life in Netflix docuseries video

Meghan Markle shared intimate details of personal life in Netflix docuseries
Kate Middleton could surprise Meghan Markle, Prince Harry with her podcast

Kate Middleton could surprise Meghan Markle, Prince Harry with her podcast
Prince William and Kate Middleton's video becomes topic of conversation

Prince William and Kate Middleton's video becomes topic of conversation

‘Challengers’ trailer: Zendaya plays tennis pro caught in a love triangle video

‘Challengers’ trailer: Zendaya plays tennis pro caught in a love triangle
Meghan Markle copies the dress of South Korean model who secured Dior deal?

Meghan Markle copies the dress of South Korean model who secured Dior deal?
Kim Kardashian admits Kanye West was 'right'

Kim Kardashian admits Kanye West was 'right'
Harrison Ford cracks up as 'Indiana Jones' fans say ‘you mean the world to us’ video

Harrison Ford cracks up as 'Indiana Jones' fans say ‘you mean the world to us’
Andrew Tate: What does DNG mean?

Andrew Tate: What does DNG mean?
Latto reveals why she keeps her boyfriend’s identity secret

Latto reveals why she keeps her boyfriend’s identity secret
Jonathan Majors attends court with girlfriend Meagan Good amid assault case

Jonathan Majors attends court with girlfriend Meagan Good amid assault case
Paxton Whitehead, Jennifer Aniston’s boss in Friends, dies at 85

Paxton Whitehead, Jennifer Aniston’s boss in Friends, dies at 85
Mission: Impossible 7 wins over critics with ‘exhilarating’ action pieces video

Mission: Impossible 7 wins over critics with ‘exhilarating’ action pieces
Sarah Jessica Parker talks about her role in 'And Just Like That'

Sarah Jessica Parker talks about her role in 'And Just Like That'
Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays merciless hunter in ‘Kraven The Hunter’ trailer video

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays merciless hunter in ‘Kraven The Hunter’ trailer
Why was Andrew Tate indicted?

Why was Andrew Tate indicted?

Nicholas Cage reveals how he almost got to play Superman video

Nicholas Cage reveals how he almost got to play Superman

'Dior CEO's aesthetic more in line with Kate Middleton'

'Dior CEO's aesthetic more in line with Kate Middleton'

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler shares a cryptic note

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler shares a cryptic note
'The Flash' tops UK box office

'The Flash' tops UK box office