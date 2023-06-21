 
'Oppenheimer' shocked viewers, Christopher Nolan reveals

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' leaves viewers speechless

Oppenheimer's bare truth, depicted smoothly by Christopher Nolan, imprinted a sense of fear in the early viewers.

Speaking to Wired, the critically-acclaimed director teased early reactions to his film.

"Some people leave the movie absolutely devastated," adding, "They can't speak. I mean, there's an element of fear that's there in the history and there in the underpinnings. But the love of the characters, the love of the relationships, is as strong as I've ever done."

The film follows physicist J Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) in developing an atomic bomb with a team of scientists in the Manhattan Project.

The movie included several A-list actors, including Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett, Kenneth Branagh, Dane DeHaan, Alden Ehrenreich, Matthew Modine, Jack Quaid, David Dastmalachina, Jason Clarke, Josh Peck, Devon Bostick, Gary Oldman, and Casey Affleck.

Oppenheimer will land in theatres on July 21, 2023.

