Brief profiles of individuals aboard missing submersible

Shahzada Dawood, a 48-year-old British businessman and his 19-year-old son. Twitter

As search teams race against time to locate the missing Titan submersible, we delve into the profiles of the courageous adventurers who embarked on this daring expedition to the Titanic's wreck.

From seasoned explorers to innovative minds, each individual brings a unique set of skills and experiences to the mission, making their absence all the more concerning.

Hamish Harding: From the South Pole to Outer Space

Hamish Harding, a 58-year-old British adventurer and the founder of Action Aviation, has a remarkable track record in exploration. Having visited the South Pole multiple times and flown into space, his appetite for extreme adventures is evident. With three Guinness World Records under his belt, including the longest time spent at full ocean depth in the Mariana Trench, Harding is no stranger to pushing boundaries.

Shahzada and Suleman Dawood: A Family of Philanthropists

Shahzada Dawood, a 48-year-old British businessman from one of Pakistan's wealthiest families, was accompanied by his 19-year-old son, Suleman, on the ill-fated submersible. With a background in fertilisers and involvement in organisations like the Dawood Foundation and the SETI Institute, Shahzada's interest in exploring natural habitats is well known. Suleman, described as a science fiction enthusiast, brings his youthful curiosity to the mission.

Paul-Henry Nargeolet: Mr Titanic and the Wreck's Guardian

Paul-Henry Nargeolet, nicknamed Mr Titanic, has an extensive history with the famous wreck. As a former French Navy diver and director of underwater research, he has spent more time at the site than any other explorer. Nargeolet's military career and composure are seen as reassuring factors, as he holds a wealth of knowledge about the Titanic and its mysteries.

Stockton Rush: The Innovator Behind OceanGate

Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate, is an experienced engineer and the driving force behind the company's deep-sea expeditions. With a background in designing experimental aircraft and submersibles, Rush founded OceanGate in 2009 to offer unique deep-sea travel experiences. He strongly defends the business model, emphasising the opportunity to explore the Titanic at a fraction of the cost of space travel.

The missing Titan submersible carries not just five individuals, but a collective spirit of exploration and adventure. From Harding's fearless pursuit of extreme challenges to Nargeolet's intimate connection with the Titanic wreck, the presence of these adventurers is sorely missed.

As the search intensifies, the fate of these brave souls remains unknown, leaving their loved ones and the world anxiously awaiting any signs of their safe return.