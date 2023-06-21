 
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
Jonathan Majors gears for trial as shadows loom over career

Jonathan Majors strongly insisted he does no wrongdoings
Jonathan Majors's domestic violence trial will commence on Aug. 3 as the actor will battle his career on the dais of the court.

The Hollywood star faced serious allegations from the accuser of finger pulling, arm twisting, cutting her ear, and roughly pushing into a vehicle, which caused her minor injuries in their alleged confrontation in New York City in March, which caught media attention.

According to CBS News, the Marvel star lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, had said that her client was unresponsive when the female attacked him; she also provided video evidence to prosecutors.

"Last week, we delivered additional compelling evidence to the District Attorney, clearly proving Grace Jabbari's assault on Jonathan Majors and not the other way around," the attorney told CBS News.

"This evidence includes videos of Ms Jabbari's frenzied attack on Mr Majors and his running away from her."

She continued, "We also provided photographs illustrating the injuries she inflicted on Mr Majors and photos of his clothing torn as a direct consequence of Ms Jabbari's violent actions."

The report adds the woman's name did not appear in court records.

She also put alleged police and prosecutors' conduct under the spotlight for racial bias against the Black actor.

Chaudhry claimed Majors' was taunted by a white police officer after he tried to show the latter the injuries the female caused him.

The Creed actor's lawyer argued about new evidence; she pleaded to the district attorney to clear Majors from all charges and open proceedings against his accuser to hold her "accountable for her crimes."

Meanwhile, the career of Majors has been hanging in the balance as previously billed as one of the industry's rising stars; the actor is recently bogged down in the case's controversy.

After facing domestic violence accusations, the actor's TV commercials for U.S. Army were pulled, and the organisation added it was "deeply concerned" by the allegations.

Disney also moved Majors' upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Kang Dynasty from May 2025 to May 2026.

