Manoj Bajpayee talks about his retirement plans: 'I want to move to...'

Manoj Bajpayee also reveals if he had any jealousy with late Irrfan Khan

The Family Man actor Manoj Bajpayee has unveiled his retirement plans, said he wants to move to the mountains later.

Recently, Manoj appeared on one of the episodes of Curly Tales, where he spoke about the kind of life he has imagined after retirement.

He clearly stated that he has no plans to live in Mumbai post-retirement. He believes that the city might be for his daughter, but it is not for him.

“I want to move to the mountains. I have already taken a place somewhere. I want to make a small house somewhere, no mansion for me. I don't want to spend my old age here.”

While referring to Mumbai, he added: “It will be a city for my daughter, not me."

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor has been giving interviews for a few days. One of the interviews made headlines where he was asked if he had any jealousy with late actor Irrfan Khan.

While shutting down all such speculations, Manoj said: “If I had to be jealous, I'd be envious of someone I know. I didn't know Irrfan well. We were in different circles."

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee’s latest released film, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai is running successfully on digital platform, Zee5, reports India Today.